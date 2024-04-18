Top
Home » Nation » Politics

YSRC’s Vanga Geetha Faints While Campaigning

Politics
DC Correspondent
18 April 2024 6:07 PM GMT
YSRC’s Vanga Geetha Faints While Campaigning
x
YSRC Candidate Vanga Geetha. (Image: Instagram)

KAKINADA: YSRC Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha fainted while campaigning in the hot sun at F.K. Palem village in Pithapuram mandal on Thursday. Her supporters immediately shifted her to her camp office in Pithapuram.

Doctors who treated her said she had suffered a sunstroke.

YSRC sources said Geetha had been having high fever during the past two days. Yet, she continued her campaign, going house to house and meeting every family.

On Thursday, her BP and sugar levels increased and she fainted.

Dr. Jagan Mohan, who is treating her, said she should take rest for at least 48 hours.

Geetha is taking her campaign very seriously as YSRC had pitted her against film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is the NDA alliance candidate from Pithapuram assembly constituency.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MP Vanga Githa 2024 AP elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X