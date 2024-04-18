YSRC’s Vanga Geetha Faints While Campaigning

KAKINADA: YSRC Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha fainted while campaigning in the hot sun at F.K. Palem village in Pithapuram mandal on Thursday. Her supporters immediately shifted her to her camp office in Pithapuram.

Doctors who treated her said she had suffered a sunstroke.

YSRC sources said Geetha had been having high fever during the past two days. Yet, she continued her campaign, going house to house and meeting every family.

On Thursday, her BP and sugar levels increased and she fainted.

Dr. Jagan Mohan, who is treating her, said she should take rest for at least 48 hours.

Geetha is taking her campaign very seriously as YSRC had pitted her against film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is the NDA alliance candidate from Pithapuram assembly constituency.