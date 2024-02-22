YSRC’s social media strength helps it gain more strength

VIJAYAWADA: As the elections are approaching, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as YSRC president has heightened the party’s social media strategy of dominating the political space through social media platforms.

The ruling party has undertaken multiple campaigns in recent times via social media.



Jagan Mohan Reddy took on board the Indian Political Action Committee, I-PAC, as the YSRC’s election consultant and is majorly relying on digital communication to reach the party’s message far and wide.



The CM is taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence and animation while I-PAC is creating multiple narratives, short reels and videos that are gaining good traction among the people across AP.



Whether it's the Moje-More/Moye-Moye trend, the use of Artificial Intelligence tools to create cartoons/animated series, or replicating creative advertisements, the ruling party is leading the way.



One of the tweets was based on an advertisement of Eazydiner, wherein the Opposition was labelled ‘TDP-Eazy looters’. It sarcastically stated that the TD government had committed a lot of corruption through Janmabhoomi Committees and couldn’t deliver anything despite it making 600+ promises to the electorate in 2014.



The YSRC launched the third episode of its animated cartoon series titled ‘Siddham,’ which depicts the fight of ‘One vs All’ in the state. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the protagonist, saving the state from the evil and self-serving opposition alliance of the quadruple forces- TD, Jana Sena, BJP and Congress.



The animated series, wherein all the episodes are 2-minutes long, has engrossed the audience and helped the party to continue building momentum around their Siddham campaign, which was devised to elevate Jagan Mohan Reddy as the people’s hero, saving and building Andhra Pradesh.



The YSRC launched the third episode of the Siddham series, two days after Jagan Mohan Reddy’s humongous one million rally in Anantapur. The episode is based on how the YSRC government has brought the administrative machinery to the people’s doorsteps and elevated their standard of living by establishing the village and ward secretariats and the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.



The video also features the Opposition as a gang looting and exploiting the people, at the height of which Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM enters the scene and protects the people from the evil quartet and kicks them off to Hyderabad.



The ruling party continues to use creative hashtags to reach more people. It has been topping the Twitter charts on the days when it launches a new campaign.



The YSRC played the new song campaign at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddham rally in Anantapur and its teaser was launched on Thursday. The song is based on the party’s slogan, ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan,’ meaning ‘Our trust is only in you, Jagan.’ Siddham Song for Cadre, Jagananna Agenda, Anda Danda and Aapu Babu Natakam are the other songs that have been launched by the party till now.





