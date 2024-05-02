Vijayawada: Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to intensify the ruling party’s election campaign across Andhra Pradesh from Friday.

He took a break from the election campaign on Thursday and reviewed the campaign prospects and strategies before announcing the next phase of the party campaign.

The final door-to-door campaign of the YSRC, called Jagan Kosam Siddham, has been launched on word from the CM, under which party workers will visit every house and distribute the YSRC 2024 election manifesto, Navaratnalu Plus. They would explain the welfare and developmental initiatives of Jagan Mohan Reddy to 1.67 crore households across the state.

The CM will address three public meetings on Friday, the first at Steamer Centre in Narsapuram at 10 am, under Narsapuram LS. He would address a public meeting at the Krosur Centre in Pedakurapadu in the Narasaraopet LS constituency. His third meeting would be at the Paamuru bus stand centre in Kanigiri in Ongole LS constituency.

The Chief Minister held talks with top YSRC leaders regarding the poll strategies. There are only 10 days left for the campaign. He instructed the party rank and file to visit every house without fail in the next 10 days to distribute the manifesto and to explain its details to every household.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated, “We have launched our new campaign, Jagan Kosam Siddham, to tell the people that we have completed 99 per cent of the previous manifesto promises and we will do that again if voted to power.”

“The same message will be taken to the 47,000 booths set up by the party across the state.”