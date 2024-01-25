YSRC’s Fifth List Likely Today, Legislators in Suspense

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the YSRC president, has continued the d eliberations with the party leaders on the fifth list on Wednesday.

The list is almost complete and expected to be released on Thursday.

Earlier, there had been speculation that the fifth list will be released by late Wednesday. Several MLAs and ministers had been called to the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli. But as deliberations could not be completed, the release of the list has been postponed to Thursday.

According to sources, the fifth list will have 10 to 15 names, mainly from MP segments.

Legislators who have not yet been allotted seats are fearful of receiving a call from the CMO. The fear is that a call will mean only denial of the ticket or change of constituency.

Sources said during the past two days, Jagan Mohan Reddy has called several MLAs and has held discussions with them.

The resignation of Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu has forced the high-command to reconsider equations in Narasaraopet parliament constituency, as there are chances of Devarayalu contesting on the Telugu Desam ticket. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to field a strong leader, mainly from BCs. Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav is likely to be fielded from the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat, sources said.

Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Tadepalligudem MLA and minister Kottu Satyanarayana also visited the CM’s Camp Office.

The YSRC high command has removed MP Mopidevi Venkataramana as the party in-charge of Repalle and appointed Evur Ganesh. Further, Santanutapadu MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, who had been denied ticket, also came to the CMO.

The announcement of candidate from the Ongole MP seat is also pending. But there is no possibility of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy being renominated.

Sources said that as the Chief Minister wants to start his election campaign on January 27, the fifth and the sixth lists will be released before that date.