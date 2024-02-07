YSRC's Anantapur Siddham meeting postponed to Feb. 18

Anantapur: YSRC’s Siddham programme at Rapthadu in Anantapur district, earlier scheduled on February 11, has been postponed to February 18.

Speaking to media, Rayalaseema regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the programme was postponed due to several unavoidable reasons.

He maintained that YSRC, under the headship of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will contest the forthcoming assembly and parliamentary elections without any alliances.

Ramachandra Reddy declared that YSRC will retain power due to implementation of numerous welfare schemes for all sections of the society in the past five years.

Reacting to the possibility of an alliance between Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP, the party coordinator said Chandrababu Naidu has no chances of returning to power in Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised APCC president Y.S. Sharmila for seeking protection. He recalled that when many leaders from Congress had shifted loyalties to YSRC, they never sought protection.