YSRC Will Win All 7 Assembly Segments in Anakapalli: YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The ruling YSRC will win all the seven assembly constituencies in Anakapalli and the Lok Sabha segment, said regional coordinator for the party in north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy.

He was addressing the general body meeting of the Anakapalli district party unit in Anakapalli town on Saturday in the presence of all the MLAs and the contesting candidates.

“We will defeat the migratory bird C.M. Ramesh of BJP for the Lok Sabha constituency will ensure victory of party candidates in all the seven assembly segments and give it to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a gift,’’ Subba Reddy said.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy desires that people in all the 175 assembly constituencies should be happy and lead a peaceful life.

He appealed to the party workers to give a fitting lesson to BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh who created ruckus in Chodavaram and attacked government officials who were conducting a raid on a trader.

Deputy chief minister and party’s candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, Budi Mutyala Naidu said C.M. Ramesh would end up as a big joke. He said people were laughing at Ramesh, who defrauded the banks and knew no boundaries of the constituency and was contesting against him.

“Ramesh was nominated to fund MLA candidates put up by TD and Jana Sena in all the seven assembly constituencies and not to win the elections against me,’’ Mutyala Naidu said.

The candidates put up by TD and Jana Sena in all the seven segments were for pumping funds for the party and not to win the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh, who defrauded the banks, has no moral right to criticise the ruling YSRC party leaders.

Amarnath appealed to the party workers to work hard for the Anakapalli assembly candidate Malasala Bharat who is young and educated. He said the constituency would develop under the youngsters like Bharat.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharat said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policy to implement welfare schemes to all the eligible persons irrespective of political affiliation would help the candidates to win in this election.

Anakapalli district unit president of the party Boddeda Prasad presided over the meeting.

Anakapalli MP Dr B.V. Satyavathi, MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh, UV Ramana Murthy Raju, MLC Varudu Kalyani and MLA candidates Kambala Jogulu and Erle Anuradha were present.