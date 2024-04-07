YSRC will oppose steel plant privatization: YV

Visakhapatnam: Regional coordinator for YSRC, YV Subba Reddy, has said his government would stand by its word and continue to oppose privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing an election meeting held in Gajuwaka on Sunday, YV Subba Reddy noted that the chief minister told Narendra Modi during his visit to Visakhapatnam and in the presence of thousands of people that AP would not compromise on the privatization of the steel plant.

“The chief minister promised the PM that the state government would cooperate in procurement of raw material to reduce the steel plant’s capital costs,’’ Subba Reddy said.

He said the state government would protect not only the steel plant but all the public sector units in Visakhapatnam.

Subba Reddy asked the people to question the Jana Sena and TD leaders on their stands on privatisation.

“The BJP is already committed to privatizing the steel plant. These two parties joined the BJP. These two parties have no public interest. They allied to protect their self interests,’’ Subba Reddy said.

Appealing to the people to support Gajuwaka assembly candidate Gudivada Amarnath, Subba Reddy said an amount of `1,800 crore was spent on social welfare schemes in the constituency during the last five years.

Visakhapatnam MP candidate Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi said the YSRC government and the people would not give up the sentiment of Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku. She pointed out that the AP assembly passed a resolution against privatization of VSP.

She said the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance would do more harm to Visakhapatnam than good.

Minister and Gajuwaka assembly candidate Gudivada Amarnath said the YSRC government gave 25,000 house site pattas to the residents of Gajuwaka.

District president of YSRC Kola Guruvulu, sitting MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy and a large number of local leaders were present.

Later YV Subba Reddy, MP candidate Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi and other leaders attended the Iftaar party hosted by Visakhapatnam North assembly candidate KK Raju.



