YSRC to Lodge Complaint against Purandeswari and AP Election Officials

Vijayawada: YSRC MLA Perni Venkatramaiah has said Daggubati Purandeswari, instead of being the state president of the BJP, has been working as a leader of the Telugu Desam.

She is working to promote the political interests of her sister's husband, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged.

“Purandeswari is writing letter after letter to the Election Commission with the aim of facilitating Naidu to form the next government,” he said.

Purandeswari, he said, has written a letter against 22 IPS officers of Andhra Pradesh. YSRC will complain to the Election Commission tomorrow about Purandeswari's immoral politics and about the silence of Election Commission officials, he said.

The former minister claimed that “Purandeswari works as a protective shield for Naidu and fights against the officials who have taken action against Ramoji Rao in relation to his “illegal” financial transactions.

“She wrote a letter to the EC today seeking action against those who uncovered the irregularities of the Ramoji and Margadarshi organisations.”

“I am asking the chief election officer Meena that if the BJP state president wrote a letter against 22 honest IPS officers in this state with baseless allegations, why are you keeping calm? Why not call her and seek evidence? If there is no evidence, she should be put in jail for raising baseless allegations.”

He said that apart from this, Purandeswari’s letter also mentioned the names of those who should be transferred immediately and appointed in various positions. “Who is Purandeshwari and in what capacity does she issue orders to EC,” he asked.