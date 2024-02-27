YSRC, TD lock horns over Kuppam branch canal water release

Tirupati: The release of water from the Kuppam branch canal by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling YSR Congress and the main opposition Telugu Desam.

While the ruling party is claiming credit for bringing irrigation water to the constituency of TD president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Opposition sees this as an election gimmick devoid of real water flow.

After Jagan Mohan Reddy released water at Rajupeta in Ramakuppam, TD activists sat in the middle of the canal in Santhipuram mandal, recording videos to highlight the insufficient flow of water and criticising the YSRC.

Former TD MLC, Gounivari Srinivasulu, inspected the canal in Ramakuppam mandal on Tuesday. He rebutted the CM’s statement that the 672km Kuppam branch canal has been completed to bring Srisailam water to the area.

“The water released by Jagan Mohan Reddy was just some stored supply that has already been absorbed into the dry soil. This was a clear election stunt by the YSRC to gain votes through false claims,” he alleged.

The TD leader said the Kuppam branch canal was originally sanctioned by Chandrababu Naidu when he was CM in 2015. He accused the then YSRC constituency in-charge K. Chandramouli of stalling the works through court cases that were filed by some farmers. He claimed that 87 per cent of the works were done during the TD term, while the YSRC took five years to complete the balance of 13 per cent works.

“Had the canal been completed earlier, it would have benefited lakhs of people”, he said.