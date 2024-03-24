YSRC Takes Early Lead in Campaign for Tirupati Assembly Seat, Confusion Over Alliance Candidate

Tirupati: While the high-stakes electoral battle for the Tirupati assembly segment is intensifying, the ruling YSRC appears to have gained an early advantage from the wrangle in the opposition Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP alliance over its candidate selection.

The alliance's proposed candidate, Arani Srinivasulu, is facing opposition from local leaders within the coalition parties, prompting a hurried reconsideration by the leadership. Several other names, including those of former MLA Sugunamma, gate college correspondent Tammineni Venkateswarlu, Vooka Vijayakumar, and JB Srinivas have emerged as potential replacements.

JS general secretary K Nagababu has initiated urgent discussions with the Tirupati leaders to resolve the crisis.

The opposition to Arani Srinivasulu's candidacy stems from his non-local status. The JSP, TD, and BJP leaders are expressing grave reservations about his suitability and pleading, instead, for a local candidate. As a result, Arani's election campaign in the constituency remains paralyzed at its very start.

By contrast, YSRC nominee, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, has seized the initiative and is intensifying his door-to-door campaign across all wards in Tirupati city.

Reddy has been traversing the streets, engaging the people from various walks of life, including students, traders, employees, women and the elderly. He has been assuring them of his commitment to addressing their grievances with long-term, sustainable solutions.

Arani Srinivasulu has thus far preferred to conduct closed-door indoor meetings rather than directly engaging with the electorate through grassroots canvassing. While the candidate met with party activists and leaders of the TD-JSP-BJP combine, he is yet to fully connect with the broader populace.