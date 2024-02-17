YSRC Set To Win Three Rajya Sabha Seats Unanimously

The YSRC would win three Rajya Sabha seats unopposed due to the rejection of the nomination of an independent candidate, Pemmasani Prabhakar Naidu, on Friday and withdrawal by Telugu Desam from the poll fray.

The Election Commission will announce the results after the end of the withdrawal schedule on February 20.

Returning officer Y. Vijaya Raju said the nominations of the YSRC candidates for the three vacant RS seats from AP have been accepted. On Friday, the screening of nominations was held in the presence of the chief electoral officer Mukesh Meena, and representatives of the candidates.

Golla Babu Rao, Y.V. Subba Reddy, and Meda Raghunatha Reddy filed nominations on behalf of the YSRC.

The nomination of Pemmasani Prabhakar Naidu of Nellore district as an independent candidate has been rejected as he did not submit documents to prove the required support of 10 MLAs. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 20 and the list of unanimously elected Rajya Sabha candidates will be announced on that day.

Assistant returning officer P.V. Subba Reddy, deputy secretary Vanitha Rani, and representatives of the candidates participated in the scrutiny held in the presence of CEO Mukesh Meena.