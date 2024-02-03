YSRC Releases Sixth List With 10 Names Woman Advocate to Contest Narasapuram LS Poll

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the sixth list of YSRC incharges with 10 names. The list was released by social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday night.

The 10 candidates include four Lok Sabha constituency incharges and six Assembly segment incharges.

With this, a total of 85 names have been announced. The names released included 67 coordinators for Assembly segments and 18 for LS constituencies. For Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, Dr Guduru Srinivas was named as the incharge.

The Chief Minister decided to field a woman advocate for the Narasapuram LS seat and appointed Guduru Uma Bala as the incharge.

Notably, Narsapuram MP, K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, after winning the election on a YSRC ticket, had turned rebel and distanced from the YSRC. He had criticised the Chief Minister and filed litigations in courts. Hence a new name.

For the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, Ummareddy Venkata Ramana, son of MLC and YSRC general secretary Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, has been appointed as the incharge.

Sitting MP S. Reddappa was named again as the nominee for the Chittoor (SC) LS seat.

Mylavaram YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was unhappy with the party and he had, on several occasions, rebelled. Keeping Prasad aside, the CM appointed Sarnala Tirupathi Rao Yadav as Mylavaram Assembly segment incharge.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu has been appointed as Markapuram Assembly incharge while Markapuram MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy was shifted to Giddaluru as Assembly segment incharge.

Muslim minorities play a crucial role in Nellore city. Hence, Nellore deputy mayor Md Khaleel was named the incharge for Nellore City constituency.

GD Nellore MLA, K. Narayana Swamy, is re-nominated again. For Yemmiganur, Butta Renuka has been named the Assembly segment incharge.

Y.V. Subba Reddy was named as the regional coordinator for Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam parliamentary constituencies.

Majji Srinivas Rao would be the deputy regional coordinator for Saluru, Parvathipuram, Kurupam and Palakonda Assembly constituencies.