YSRC Rebel MLA Vunnamatla Rakada Joins Congress

Vijayawada: Chintalapudi YSR Congress sitting MLA Vunnamatla Rakada Eliza joined the Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Sunday. The YSRC released its MP and MLA candidates’ lists recently, however, sitting MLA Eliza’s name was not found in that list. The party leadership announced Kambham Vijaya Raju’s name for the Chintalapudi Assembly constituency.

With this sudden incident, sitting MLA Eliza expressed his dissatisfaction with the YSRC leadership and decided to quit the party. After that, he met APCC president Sharmila Reddy and expressed his desire to join the party. She welcomed Eliza by wearing the party scarf. Also, she gave assurance of a seat in the Chintalapudi segment for Eliza.

In the upcoming general elections, there will be a triangular fight in the Chintalapudi Assembly constituency. The ruling YSRC is fielding Kambham Vijaya Raju, and the opposition Telugu Desam announced Songa Roshan as its candidate. However, the Congress party is likely to announce Eliza's name for the upcoming elections.