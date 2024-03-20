YSRC on Campaign Trail in Anantapur, TD in Confusion Over Selection of Candidates

Anantapur: YSRC candidates from Anantapur and Hindupur Lok Sabha segments have begun their door-to-door campaign along with assembly nominees while the Telugu Desam and its allies are not able to finalise their candidates for the two key Lok Sabha segments in Anantapur region.

A month ago, the YSRC named former Ballary MP Joladarashi Santha as the Hindupur Lok Sabha incharge and Penukonda sitting MLA, M. Shankara Narayana as its Anantapur Lok Sabha incharge. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his recent visit to Idupulapaya, announced the YSRC candidates for Anantapur and Hindupur.

The YSRC Hindupur candidate Shantha completed a round of tour of all the seven Assembly segments and is concentrating on Hindupur area. Regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MLA candidates from Dharmavaram, Madakasira, Penukonda and other segments are also in campaign mode for the YSRC.

Anantapur LS candidate M. Shankara Narayana started his campaign in the constituency.

Curiously, the candidates of the TD and its alliance parties have not been finalised due to internal confusion and objections from local cadres. Though there is speculation over allocation of Hindupur Lok Sabha seat to BJP, several TD leaders including Hindupur MLA and film star Nandamuri Balakrishna opposed this. They insisted that only TD can win the Lok Sabha seat because of the presence of a large number of minority votes in the area.

The TD high command reportedly advised former MLA of Penukonda, BK Parthasarathi, to contest from Anantapur Lok Sabha if the Hindupur LS seat is given to the BJP. Sources said the BJP leaders agreed to leave the Hindupur LS seat to TD.

B.K. Parthasarathi’s close aides have started celebrations after they received positive information from the high command. Parthasarathi is likely to be the candidate from Hindupur while veteran leader J.C. Diwakar Reddy’s son J.C. Pavan Reddy may enter the fray Anantapur.