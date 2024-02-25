YSRC leaders follow Jagan in tearing opposition

VIJAYAWADA: Just as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is heavily criticising Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties, YSRC rank and file have also taken to lambasting opposition parties.

Interestingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy has come down heavily against Chandrababu Naidu, terming him as the villain who thwarted the poor from getting house site pattas for building their houses by filing 1,191 cases in courts to stop distribution of house site pattas.

Lambasting Pawan Kalyan for settling for a meagre 24 seats from Naidu, government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the JS chief is currently in the most miserable condition. He said what happened today clearly proves that Pawan Kalyan lacks the necessary qualities to lead a political party.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu accused the JS chief of betraying the trust Jana Sainiks had reposed in him.

“The talk was that Pawan Kalyan will not settle for anything less than 60–70 seats. But he has settled for a laughable number of 24 seats,” he remarked.

Rambabu pointed out that even now, the JS chief is claiming that in effect, Jana Sena is contesting from 45 seats. He is including the 21 segments of the three Lok Sabha seats allotted to JS.

Pawan Kalyan should go back to movie-making, rather than carry Naidu’s palanquin, the minister remarked.

YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani pointed out that Kapus have finally understood that Pawan Kalyan can talk big but deliver little. “He has settled for less than 25 per cent of seats,” Nani pointed out.

He regretted that while less than seven seats have been announced for Kapus, Naidu has given 21 seats to his Kamma caste people