YSRC Conducts Rally in Ramachandrapuram

Kakinada: YSRC cadres led by the Ramachandrapuram candidate Pilli Surya Prakash took out a massive rally from Ramachandrapuram to Venkatayapalem, the native village of the MLC and Mandapeta candidate Thota Trimurthulu.

Thota Trimurthulu, Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhashchandra Bose and Pilli Surya Prakash shared the same stage. Thota Trimurthulu got elected from Ramachandrapuram constituency four times as MLA. Now, he is contesting from Mandapeta constituency.

Trimurthulu said that his cadres would strive hard for the victory of Pilli Surya Prakash in the constituency.