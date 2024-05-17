YSRC Complains to EC, Seeks Transfer and Suspension of Police Officials

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has lodged two complaints with the Election Commission, seeking transfer of the Guntur range IG and suspension of Anantapur DIG and Anantapur ASP with immediate effect.

These officials colluded with the Telugu Desam, the YSRC alleged, and said this was necessary to restore normalcy in the respective regions that faced post-poll clashes.

YSRC leaders led by MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former minister Kishore Babu etc submitted their complaints to CEO, Mukesh Kumar Meena here on Friday.

They expressed grave concern over the deterioration in the law and order situation during the polls in Palnadu region. “Despite the significant steps already taken by the EC, including the suspension and transfer of several key officials, the role and responsibility of the Guntur Range IG, Sarvashresth Tripathi, in these events cannot be overlooked,” they stressed.

They added, “In view of the escalation in violence and an apparent failure to maintain law and order, we request the immediate transfer of IG Sarvashresth Tripathi and the appointment of an efficient officer to restore public confidence. This is especially important as we approach the counting date of June 4.”

The YSRC leaders alleged that Tripathi failed to control law and order and supported TD. They said there was brutal treatment of YSRC activists including women and forcible arrests from their homes. They were beaten up and tortured at police stations, it was alleged.

The leaders cited the violence in the Palnadu region. Especially in constituencies like Macherla, Sattenapalli, Narasaraopet and Gurajala, TD supporters engaged in violence and booth capturing, despite these areas falling within a 25km distance from the IG's range. “These incidents showed the failure of Tripathi.”

They demanded the transfer of the IG, along with the deployment of additional forces, saying that these would help in preventing further violence and ensuring a fair counting process on June 4.

In the second complaint, the YSRC leaders sought EC’s attention and decisive action in response to the recent events that “undermined the democratic process” in the Tadipatri region during the polls.

They cited the incident in which Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, the MLA of Tadipatri and a YSRC candidate, was attacked on the day of polling. “His convoy was halted, forcing him to proceed on foot. He and his supporters were pelted with stones by goons affiliated to the Telugu Desam and JC Diwakar Reddy.”

They said that election-day violence, post-election day attacks, police misconduct, and destruction of CCTV footage were done at the behest of the Anantapur ASP, Ramakrishna.

The YSRC leaders demanded that EC suspend the ASP and the deputy IG of police of Anantapur Range immediately.

“Appointment of efficient officers is essential to restore public confidence and uphold the sanctity of our democratic process,” the complaint stated.