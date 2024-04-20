YSRC complains to EC against Telugu Desam

AP State Planning Board vice chairman and YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu has asked AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to take action against Telugu Desam's misinformation on Twitter regarding Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.Vishnu met the CEO on Friday in the Velagapudi Secretariat along with former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, Navaratnalu committee chairman Ankamreddy Naga Narayanamurthy and YSRC legal cell member Srinivasa Reddy.He alleged that the TD has been bad-mouthing YSRC and CM Jagan during its election campaign, posting wrong messages and creating misconceptions among people.The planning board vice chairman said even though the Election Commission has made it clear that personal attacks are not appropriate, TD leaders including Chandrababu are not giving it any heed.He pointed out that a YSRC follower has lost his life after Nara Lokesh's followers attacked him in Mangalagiri following Lokesh's provocative speeches at public meetings and post on X.