YSRC complains against morphing of CM Jagan's photos

Politics
DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 1:41 AM GMT
YSRC complains against morphing of CM Jagan’s photos
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, led by AP State Planning Board vice chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, lodged a complaint with Additional CEO Koteswara Rao on Wednesday seeking strict action against those who are morphing photos of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and making them viral on social media.

Further, they sought action taken against negative propaganda of Telugu Desam through voice messages on pensions as well as against Jagan government.

Malladi Vishnu accused TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts and propagating lies. In particular, he is alleging diversion of pension funds to contractors, which is totally false.

He pointed out that although it is clear in the election rules that caste and religion should not be mentioned, TD leader G.V.S. Anjaneyulu made inappropriate comments against the YSRC in a church.

APSFL chairman Poonuru Gautham Reddy, Navaratnalu programme executive vice chairman Ankam Reddy Naga Narayanamurthy, YSRC legal cell state president Manohar Reddy and Legal Cell member Srinivas Reddy were among those present.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC Party morphing case 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

