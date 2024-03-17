YSRC changes Araku MP candidate for second time

The ruling YSRC sprang a surprise by naming Gumma Thanuja Rani as the candidate for Araku parliamentary constituency, the only tribal segment in the state. She was among the list of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates announced by revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and Nandigam Suresh at Idupulapaya in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. This is the only constituency in the state where the ruling party had to change the nominee for Lok Sabha constituency the second time. Earlier, the sitting MP G Madhavi was shifted to Araku assembly constituency in place of sitting MLA Chetti Palguna and the high command named K Bhagyalakshmi as MP candidate in her place.People were also not happy with the candidature of Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi as she was not known outside her constituency. Reports said locals had often complained that she was favouring non-tribals for personal gains.After conducting a series of surveys, the leaders zeroed in on Thanuja Rani, daughter-in-law of Araku MLA Chetti Palguna. Thanuja is working as a medical officer in ASR District Medical and Health Office in Paderu before joining politics. She hails from Hukumpeta and her father Syam Sunder, a former BSNL officer, became sarpanch after retirement. Her mother Varalakshmi is working as head nurse in Paderu. Her husband Vinay is an active member of the ruling party.“I am happy that my daughter-in-law got the ticket for MP seat though I was denied second time for Araku assembly,’’ Chetti Palguna told this correspondent on Saturday.Thanuja might face former Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha, who is likely to enter the fray as the BJP-Sena-TD candidate.