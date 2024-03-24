Vijayawada: YSR Congress has challenged the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP coalition to promise the people of Andhra Pradesh in their manifesto that the central government will give Special Category Status to the state for 10 years.

YSRC parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy threw the challenge to the tripartite alliance on Sunday.

“But none of these parties will do so, because they want to preserve their alliance to fight the current elections more than the progress of AP,” the parliamentary party leader remarked.

He went on to request people to vote for a party that puts Andhra Pradesh first.

Vijayasai Reddy claimed that some elite private schools are lobbying in support of the opposition Telugu Desam. “After the success of Nadu-Nedu, English medium, and improved quality of education and facilities, these private schools running into hundreds are unable to charge parents high fees. They are looking for their revival at the cost of government schools,” he remarked.