YSRC Banks on 24 Welfare Schemes to Attract Women Voters, TD Makes New Offers

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC is banking on 24 welfare schemes meant for women to attract them towards the ruling party while the Opposition Telugu Desam is also luring women with several promises in its manifesto this time.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus on women-centric welfare schemes and his political empowerment initiatives have not only transformed the lives of millions but also fanned support for him among female voters. This makes women a formidable strength for the YSRC.

The YSRC government offered flagship and women-centric DBT welfare schemes namely Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR 'Sunna' Vaddi (SHGs), YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, YSR Kapu Nestam, YSR Netanna Nestam, Jagananna Chedodu, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu (farmers), input subsidy to farmers, YSR Vahana Mitra, YSR Aarogya Aasara, YSR EBC Nestham, YSR AarogyaSri, YSR Kalyanamasthu/Shadika Thofa, Housing payments (made directly to the beneficiaries) and Jagananna Thodu (loans).

Further, the government offered them Non-DBT welfare schemes namely Jagananna Gorumudda, YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and House constructions.

Women number 2,10,56,137 out of a total of the total 4.14 crore voters in AP. They are the dominant factor in nearly 60 out of the 175 Assembly constituencies including high-voltage Bheemili, Gajuvaka, Mangalagiri, Vizag North and East, Vijayawada West and Central, Guntur West, Tenali, Kakinada city, Bhimavaram, Kadapa, Nandyal etc.

YSRC leaders stated that in the past five years, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, women have emerged as the primary beneficiaries of life-changing welfare schemes.

From the transformative Jagananna Amma Vodi, providing financial assistance to mothers for their children's education, to the inclusive YSR Cheyutha, offering support to women from marginalised communities, the YSRC government's commitment to women's welfare has been unwavering, they claimed.

They said the YSRC government, through its 24 women-centric welfare schemes, has given financial assistance of over Rs 2.83 lakh crore (DBT + Non DBT) to women in the last five years.

Under Jagananna Amma Vodi, 44,48,865 beneficiaries received Rs 26,067 crore, under YSR Cheyutha, 26,98,931 beneficiaries received Rs 19,189 crore, under YSR Aasara, 1,94,169 beneficiaries received RS 25,570 crore, under YSR Sunna Vaddi (SHG), 1,05,13,365 beneficiaries received Rs 4,969 crore apart from housing sites.

As many as 31,19,00 beneficiaries received house sites worth Rs 77,975 crore. The CM increased Amma Vodi's amount to Rs 17,000 and improved the other welfare schemes in the Navaratnalu Plus manifesto. This, the party leaders claimed, is another boost to women power.

On the other hand, the TD - Jana Sena alliance is offering three free cooking gas cylinders to every house per annum, free RTC bus travel, a monthly pension of Rs 1500 under Maha Sakthi for women of 19-59 years, Rs 15,000 on the lines of Amma Vodi under Thalliki Vandanam, interest-free loans to Dwcra women etc. Every leader of TD including party chief Chandrababu Naidu is extolling its women-centric welfare schemes under the Super Six manifesto and trying to get women’s support for the party in the present elections.