YSRC activists to intensify positive campaigns on welfare and development in next seven weeks

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after boosting the morale of the YSRC rank and file, held deliberations with top leaders on the party’s poll strategies on Monday.

He also discussed the finalisation of in-charges for the Lok Sabha constituencies. There is less than seven weeks’ time for general elections.

The YSRC high command decided to conduct three big Siddham meetings – one each in North Andhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. It held the Siddham in Bheemli and Denduluru and the third at Raptadu, which was a mega-hit with the participation of nearly 10 lahks YSRC supporters.

The YSRC is planning to conduct another mega Siddham show in Palnadu soon.

Speculations were viral about Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing the YSRC election manifesto for the 2024 elections, but there was no mention of the same in the three Siddham meetings.

Party sources said that as the alliance among Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP was yet not confirmed, the YSRC high command is waiting for the final result of the Opposition alliance and then prepare the 2024 election manifesto.

Notably, in the 2004 elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy announced an election manifesto with welfare schemes and it helped the Congress return into power and YSR to be CM. But in the 2009 elections, YSR did not announce mega schemes in the election manifesto, continued with the ongoing welfare sops and still won the elections.

The sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to prepare the YSRC manifesto as per the requirements, under which he may continue with the ongoing welfare schemes and can add agriculture loan waiver, increase of social security pension amounts and other sops.

The sources said that the elections sops, welfare schemes and a campaign to take the development of AP among the masses by conducting more regional meetings were discussed in Monday’s meeting.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also discussed with its election strategists on the campaign, Why AP Needs Jagan, to take development and welfare among the masses.

He also discussed the surveys and reports regarding the candidates for the Assembly and Parliament segments and sought suggestions and advice about the issues to be highlighted in the YSRC election campaigns.

The speech style of Jagan Mohan Reddy has been changed into an aggressive mode, targeting the Opposition parties and delivering punch dialogues to attract the masses.

The party leaders have been told to increase the campaign, making good use of the less than seven weeks of time and highlighting the fact that the welfare schemes continued without break in the Covid crisis. Party leaders would also explain about the possibility of halting the welfare schemes if the Opposition comes into power.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in-charges for 16 MP seats out of a total 25. He held a discussion on the finalisation of in-charges for the rest of the LS constituencies. The Chief Minister would release the final list of YSRC in-charges for the leftover Parliament seats in a day or two, as the deliberations were almost over.