YS Jagan’s Siddham 3.0 campaign starts today from Tadipatri

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the next phase of his election campaign Siddham 3.0 with a public meeting at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Sunday. YSRC leaders of Tadipatri are making elaborate arrangements for the public meeting in the faction-hit area, where two families have fought each other for an upper hand in the area.

This time, sitting MLA Kethineni Pedda Reddy is contesting for the second time as YSRC candidate, while JC Asmith Reddy, son of former MLA and present municipal chairman of Tadipatri J.C. Prabhakar Reddy is fighting against Pedda Reddy on the TDP ticket. YSRC sources said CM Jagan will arrive at Tadipatri around 10 a.m. on Sunday and address a public meeting at the NTR Circle. District police have made elaborate security arrangements.