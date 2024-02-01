Worst Fears Come True over Krishna Control, says BRS in Attack on Congress

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Thursday slammed the Congress government for agreeing to hand over the control of projects on River Krishna in Telangana to the Krishna River Management Board.

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, who held the irrigation portfolio in the first term of his party’s rule in the state, in a statement said the government decision will ensure that Telangana loses all control over the use of water in Krishna. “From now on, even if we need a drop of water, we will have to ask KRMB. If water is needed in summer, can the state use water from Krishna? This will also mean that there will be no control over hydel power generation anymore for Telangana,” he said.

People should realise that the BRS has been warning of this happening for some time now and that its worst fears have now come true. “People should see through the Congress government's actions and denounce it,” he said.