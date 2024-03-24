Win two MP seats, one MLC seat, Revanth tells Mahabubnagar Cong

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth exhorted party leaders of combined Mahabubnagar district to ensure victory of Congress in upcoming elections for two Lok Sabha constituencies of Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool and the bypoll for the Mahabubnagar local bodies constituency.

He was speaking at a meeting with party MLAs, MP candidates and MLC candidate Manney Jeevan Reddy from the combined Mahbubnagar district. Senior leaders from the district were also present.

Revanth Reddy discussed strategies and said meticulous planning at the grassroots level was need to ensure victory in the elections. He urged leaders to shoulder responsibility at the polling booth level and synchronise their efforts.

The CM asked party leaders and cadre to undertake an aggressive campaigning about the Congress government's welfare schemes He stressed the importance of taking the achievements and guarantees delivered by the Congress government in the past 100 days to every household.