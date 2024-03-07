Will Uplift Marginalised Sections, Remove Disparities in Society, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government was actively working towards uplifting impoverished and marginalised sections in the state by drawing inspiration from the life of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, in an address after inaugurating Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan at Banjara Hills on Thursday.

“Previously, residential schools were established separately for SCs, STs, BCs, and minority communities. However, my government has directed officials to construct residential schools for all these sections in one place, in an integrated campus in every Assembly constituency, with an aim to eliminate caste and religious disparities in the education sector. As a pilot project, the foundation stone for such an integrated campus was laid in Kodangal constituency recently,” Reddy said.

The state government also directed officials to allocate Indiramma Houses for SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities at one place in every Assembly constituency, he said, adding that the Indiramma Houses scheme will launched on March 11 in Bhadrachalam.

“The funds sanctioned for education should not be viewed as expenditure but an investment that opens doors to various opportunities. Retired officials R.S. Praveen Kumar and Akunuri Murali have garnered recognition and respect solely through education,” Revanth Reddy said.

“Babu Jagjivan Ram introduced numerous reforms aimed at developing the country. As a prominent national leader, he pursued his political career within the Congress and supported the Gandhi family,” he said.

The Chief Minister also remembered Meira Kumar, daughter of Jagjivan Ram, who served as Speaker and played a pivotal role in passing the Telangana Bill in the Lok Sabha in 2014. “Her contribution will be remembered by the entire Telangana community,” he said.

“In the ever-changing landscape, power dynamics shift between ‘doras (feudal lords)’ and Dalits. Today, the Assembly Speaker position is held by Dalit leader Prasad Kumar. Whether feudals like him or not, they should show respect to the honourable Chair in the Assembly,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister appealed to all to prioritise education and strive for personal growth through learning and knowledge acquisition.