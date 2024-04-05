Will pull AP out of debt: Naidu

KAKINADA: Telugu Desam chief and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised that he will not raise power tariff after Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena alliance comes to power in Andhra Pradesh.

“The present Chief Minister (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) had hiked power tariff nine times in the past five years,” Chandrababu Naidu told people on Thursday evening while on his Prajagalam Yatra traversing Kovvuru and Gopalapuram assembly segments in East Godavari district.

“I will focus on wealth generation as well as welfare,” the former CM assured, while accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy of completely neglecting infrastructure and roads in Andhra Pradesh.

Significantly, Naidu assured people that he will not do away with the volunteer system. He will use volunteers to execute public welfare works of the government and not as workers of the ruling party, as the present government is currently doing, he stated.

The TDP chief pulled up the YSRC government for taking loans and distributing the money in the name of welfare. “This is not the right policy, as the state has been pushed into a debt trap,” he pointed out.

Naidu assured that he will pull Andhra Pradesh out of the debt trap, create employment opportunities for youth and make available quality liquor at reasonable prices.

“At present, harmful J-brands are being sold in the state at exorbitant prices, endangering the lives of those who consume such liquor. Jagan Mohan Reddy is robbing people of their hard-earned money as well as their health by selling such J-brands,” the TD chief remarked.

He assured that he will make Andhra Pradesh a clean state within 100 days. “There will be no ganja, no J-brand liquor and no drugs, he declared.

The former chief minister said there is acute water scarcity in the Rayalaseema region. People do not even have water to wash their hands.

“Godavari River waters should be utilised properly to address this problem. I will focus on the same issue after coming to power,” he remarked.

The TD chief underlined that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan had joined hands with Telugu Desam, so that the opposition vote does not split and YSRC come to power by default.

He went on to point out that BJP is in power in 2024. BJP will also come to power in 2024 elections. That is why he has allied with the BJP, Naidu stated.