Will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will not allow implementation of the CAA, NRC and the Uniform Civil Code in the state.Addressing a gathering here at the Red Road on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, she claimed that some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme "not to fall prey to the plot".Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan."We will not accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and Uniform Civil Code. We will not accept any forcible implementation of these. I do not know how to hate people. I do not deliver hate speeches. I want everybody to live like brothers, in peace and harmony. If we will live unitedly, nobody will be able to cause harm to us. Do not let anybody break this unity," Banerjee said while addressing the gathering at the Red Road."Till I am alive, nobody will be able to cause harm to you. I will keep fighting them. I have learnt from you people not fearing death, but it's the other way round," she added."... there will be people who will be trying to engineer riots in the name of religion. You keep your cool and we will not let them to succeed in initiating riots here," Banerjee said.In an apparent reference to the BJP, Banerjee alleged that with the elections closing in, the central government agencies are being "used" to scare the people, mainly the opposition leaders."A few people want that during this election to scare people in the name of agencies. Drive the CBI, ED, Income Tax, and NIA after them. I will tell them (BJP) to construct a jail and put everyone behind the bars. But will you be able to put the entire population of 130 crores in jail?, I am ready to give blood for the country, but not ready to allow this torture go on," she said.Banerjee without taking any name further alleged that at the moment when the election is around, a selected few Muslim leaders in the country were getting calls with offers."Today, during this election time, you are selecting and calling chosen Muslim people asking them what they want... I tell you they do not want anything." she elaborated.Asserting that in Bengal, people are living in peace because there is brotherhood among different communities."Remember your honesty has helped people in Bengal to stay in peace. Live in peace and it is our responsibility to look after your security and nobody will be able to torture you," she said.She asserted that her party TMC's fight is against the BJP."We are in West Bengal with your blessings. Remember it's the TMC who is fighting against the BJP. We will decide about the INDIA bloc later. But in Bengal, please see that no vote goes to any other party," she said.TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.