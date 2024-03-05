Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised the public “surgical strikes” on the ‘Ghotala Ghatbandan (corrupt alliance)’ of Congress and BRS, accusing the current state government of shielding the BRS.

“BRS leaders have minted money in the Kaleshwaram project. Everyone knows about it. Then, why is the Congress government in Telangana trying to shield those involved in the mega scam? The Congress has made Telangana its ATM. I need your support to realise ‘Ab ki baar, chaar sau paar (this time, over 400 seats)’,” he said.

“It will be Modi guarantee to carry out the surgical strike on the corrupt leaders of both parties,” he said, to roaring applause from a huge gathering of party workers at Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Patancheru of Medak district.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several projects at an official function, Modi arrived at the venue in a decorated open-top jeep. Party workers rained flowers on him till he reached the dais.

Modi started his speech with his customary greeting, calling all Telangana people his family members. He said he was enthused by the public response to him in the state and assured “double support” to the people of Telangana.

Lashing out at the Congress, the Prime Minister said when he is fulfilling all the guarantees given to the people, the leaders of Congress and I.N.D.I. Alliance was resorting to mudslinging on him for not having a family.

Modi said he was not personally against an individual, but said that family rule deprives people of democracy and acts against the country’s economic and national interests. “For them, their family is everything. All the people and their families are first to me,” Modi said.

At this juncture, party workers shouted out slogans of “mai hu Modi ka pariwar – nenu modi kutumbham (We are Modi’s family members)”. The Prime Minister responded by stating that his family had 140 crore people.

“Congress leaders deposited their black money in their foreign accounts. But I deposited crores of rupees in public accounts, through ‘Jan Dhan Accounts’. The ‘Pariwarwaad’ Congress leaders looted the nation, but, I put every single gift I had received as Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister in ‘Toshakhana (treasury)’ and auctioned it to raise `150 crore, which is being spent on Maa Ganga River rejuvenation programme,” Narendra Modi said.

Listing out all the guarantees announced and fulfilled by him — abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and strengthening the economy — Modi said that a high-level panel was constituted to look into and find a solution to the demands of the Madiga community from the state. “Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, I gave another guarantee and assured that I will strive hard to make the country the 3rd largest GDP very soon. It is a Modi guarantee,” he said.

Earlier, welcoming the Prime Minister, Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said the Congress government in the state was following the path of BRS. He also pointed out that the AIMIM joined hands with BRS and Congress in some or the other way by sharing power.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman, BJP nominee from Medak Lok Sabha seat B.B. Patil, and newly elected legislators attended the meeting.