Will Break The Backbone Of Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Next Term: Sarma

Guwahati: Bogged down by robust counter campaign of Congress led opposition alliance, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday intensified his rhetoric against Bangladeshi nationals while asserting that he would move to the national stage when the times come but not before breaking the backbone of Bangladeshi nationals.

Stating that in his first term he has broken the hands and legs of these infiltrators by carrying out eviction drives, Mr Sarma said that he is confident that people of Assam are going to give him another term to break the backbone of these encroachers.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for BJP candidates in lower Assam districts, the chief minister said, “When the time comes, I will go (to Delhi). Let it come. If I leave now, those whom I have taught lessons will attack me. Let me break their backbones — which I will do in next five years.”

Intensifying his aggressive posturing on the issue of infiltrators, Mr Sarma said that there are 50 lakh bigha of land encroached. “So far, we have freed only 1.5 lakh bighas. This is not about Hindu-Muslim politics, but about freeing encroachers from forest and government land,he said.

On the campaign trail, Mr Sarma targeted Congress, slamming its principal election slogan of building a “Notun Bor Axom (new greater Assam),” questioning how such a concept was even possible.

“Greater Assam was already built by Sukaphaa (Chaolung Sukaphaa, the Tai prince who founded the Ahom kingdom in Assam in 1228, unifying diverse tribes and laying the political foundations of modern Assam) and Sankardev (the 15th century Vaishnavite saint-scholar-religious reformer and colossal figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam).

What more will we add?” he asked.

Mr Sarma also accused Mr Gaurav Gogoi of attempting to redefine Assamese cultural identity. “He is saying Ajan Peer with Sankardev — but where has Madhavdev gone? People know Sankardev always had Madhavdev by his side. Gaurav wants to change Assamese culture’s definition. He wants the indigenous Assamese people to live together with Bangladeshis. We do not want a Bor Asom of this type. If he brings the Bangladeshis, where shall we go?” said Mr Sarma who also committed two lakh government jobs in his next term.

Reminding that his government has fulfilled the promises by giving 1.6 lakh government jobs in the current term, Mr Sarma also announced a set of promises for the people, pledging free education from school up to the university level, free distribution of essential commodities, bicycles for minors, and houses for tea garden workers.

Drawing loud applause from audiences in the rally, the chief minister said,“We are not here to play for boundaries. I prefer hitting sixes. I do more than what I promise.”