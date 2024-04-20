Visakhapatnam: In a first-of-its-kind political development in AP, a woman in active politics has decided to file nominations against her husband and ruling YSRC candidate in the Tekkali Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district.

Duvvada Srinivas is already facing a strong opponent, TD state president K. Atchannaidu, while his wife Duvvada Vani too would enter the fray against him. She’s upset with her strained marital relations with Srinivas.

Notably, Srinivas lost the Srikakulam LS polls to K. Rama Mohan Naidu in 2014 and Tekkali Assembly polls to Atchannaidu in 2019. Since then he has been preparing the ground for a stronger battle at the hustings.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mulapeta Seaport in Srikakulam district on April 19 last year, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Srinvas would be the Tekkali Assembly candidate.

Meanwhile, the strained marital relations between Srinivas and wife Vani reached its peak. Vani approached top YSRC brass and presented her bundle of woes about her husband’s “objectionable” activities both at home and in the constituency’s politics.

Trusting her words, the Chief Minister replaced Srinivas and announced that Vani would be the new in-charge for the constituency. Both opened separate offices and campaigned separately. Vani had enjoyed clout in the party as the ZTPC of Tekkali.

Meanwhile, the YSRC leadership again changed its mind and announced that Srinivas would be Tekkali's candidate. It dropped Vani from the incharge post.

Vani kept mum till the poll notification was issued. On Thursday, during her birthday celebrations, she held talks with her followers and announced that she would contest as an independent and file her nominations on April 22.

Her announcement spread like wildfire, forcing the top leaders to intervene and pacify her.

“I was called by regional YSRC coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and we had a discussion on Friday evening. Subba Reddy said he will convene a cadre meeting of the constituency on Saturday,’’ Vani told this correspondent.

“I will take a final decision after Saturday’s meeting,’’ she said.