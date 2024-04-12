Why Doesn’t Cong Make Probe Reports Public, Asks BJP

Top
DC Correspondent
12 April 2024 4:35 PM GMT
TS BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The state BJP on Friday asked why the Congress government was not putting in the public domain, inquiry reports into the phone tapping, Dharani portal, Mission Bhagiratha, and Kaleshwaram scams of the BRS government. The reports had been submitted by the agencies concerned, it said.

In a statement, TS BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash suspected a tacit understanding between the Congress and the BRS for the state government's inaction in doing so.

Referring to the statements made by Chief Minister Revath Reddy and ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that they would not tolerate corruption, the BJP leader asked if they were now compromising with those who were corrupt. He wanted to know whether the government was going hold only officials responsible for the scams or book political bosses as well.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
