WB Governor Faces Another Sexual Harassment Slur

Kolkata: A reputed Odissi danseuse has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who has previously been accused of molestation by female contractual staff at Raj Bhavan.

The complainant said the incident took place at a top hotel in New Delhi where she was invited to perform at a programme in June last year during the Governor's visit, according to sources.

An aide of Bose had booked a room at the hotel for her, a senior police officer revealed. The artist alleged that the Governor had sexually harassed her at the hotel on June 5 and 6 during her stay.

She returned to Kolkata and lodged a complaint at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, and Nabanna, the West Bengal Secretariat, against the Governor. Getting orders from the state government, the cops launched a probe into her claims.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh made a veiled reference to an incident of similar allegations levelled against a ‘constitutional head’ in a post on his X handle.

A message about the development reached the BJP top brass, sources claimed. Interestingly, the TMC and the BJP have remained silent on the issue since then. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the city police submitted its inquiry report to the state home department at Nabanna.

Asked about it on the sidelines of an event, Bose raised his both hands and refused to comment. On May 2, a female contractual staff at Raj Bhavan had lodged a complaint against Bose, accusing him of molesting her twice in his chamber. The Governor had passed a gag order, refused entry to certain persons at Raj Bhavan, and released some CCTV footage to deny that the incident as alleged had taken place.