Want ganja or jobs for children, Naidu asks voters

Vijaywada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday, gave a call to the people to root out the YSR Congress from power, terming it as a ganja plant capable of destroying the state.

He told a huge public gathering as part of the Praja Galam 2024 election campaign of the TD-led three-party alliance at Pamarru in Krishna district that the Krishna Delta will become more fertile with the interlinking of rivers.

Squarely blaming the policies adopted by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the “steep rise in unemployment” in the state, Chandrababu asked the people whether they wanted jobs for their children or ganja.

"Do you want development or destruction? Do you need a rowdy or a leader who wants to serve you all," Naidu asked in an indirect reference to the chief minister.

Making an appeal to the people to vote for progress in the state, he said the people never wanted a crisis but preferred welfare, he said this would be possible if the TD is elected to power. "This is Praja Galam (people's voice) and this is the land that has given birth to such a great leader like NT Rama Rao, who is an inspiration to all," he said.

“This area would have witnessed massive development had Amaravati been completed by now,” he said and stated that he had developed Hyderabad, “which is now one of the most attractive cities in the world.”

“The youths from AP are forced to go to Hyderabad for jobs, as there are no jobs here,” he said.

Making an appeal to the people to vote for the cycle symbol of the TD and glass symbol of the Jana Sena, Naidu said that if the voters blessed such candidates they would get in return, development of the area. "I am promising you all that I will create assets and distribute the revenue to the poor," Naidu said.

Making a promise to come to the rescue of women, Naidu also said he would ban ganja, which is claiming innocent lives. "We should completely trounce the YSRC in these elections and put the TD in power. I will personally take the responsibility to provide all necessary facilities for the people of the state.”