Voters warned against indelible ink scam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district election officer and collector A. Mallikarjuna has warned voters to be aware of any conspiracy to prevent them from exercising their right to vote.

In a statement on Sunday, the officer said certain people may arrive at homes of voters and mark voters' fingers with indelible ink, thereby preventing them from casting their ballots.

Mallikarjuna clarified that the indelible ink used for voting purposes is manufactured solely by the government. It is only available through the Election Commission of India.

He emphasized that it is not possible for private individuals to obtain or use this ink. Any attempt to do so is illegal.

The district election officer asked voters to arrive at their respective polling booths and exercise their right to vote fearlessly and freely, without being misled by rumours. He said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the integrity and security of the voting process.