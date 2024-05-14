Voters have rejected Congress and BRS, says BJP leader Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar said that the voters stood solidly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Monday’s Lok Sabha elections in the state. The BJP would win 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state as was predicted by Union home minister Amit Shah, Rajendar said.



Speaking to mediapersons at the party office, Rajendar alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had lost control and was speaking in the abrasive manner of the Congress leaders of 10 years ago.



Speaking at the same event, Dr K. Laxman, MP and BJP Parliamentary Party Board member, said of the polling in Monday’s elections: “The BJP will get most of the Lok Sabha seats and the BRS will lose its deposit everywhere.” After the “death blow”, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao would merge his party with the Congress, he claimed. He alleged that the two parties had worked together in the polls.



“The people did not trust the false and misleading campaign by the Congress and the BRS on reservations and other issues and reposed their trust in Prime Minister Modi,” he said.



On state issues, Dr Laxman said that the people had realised that the Congress government was landing the state into a deeper debt trap by taking fresh loans.



He said the Congress government in the state would need `2 lakh crore to implement the Six Guarantees. The Revanth Reddy government, following in the footsteps of Chandrashekar Rao, had borrowed `16,000 crore in the five months that it was in power. “The state government is not in a position to pay salaries to the employees without raising new debt,” he claimed.



Dr Laxman said the state government has not moved ahead in taking action against those indulged in corruption in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme nor resolved the Dharani portal issues. “If Revanth Reddy failed to implement the poll promises by August 15, the Congress government would land in deep trouble,” he said.

