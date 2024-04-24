Vote Out YSRC, Naidu Tells People in SKL

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the people to vote out the YSRC and end the “draconian” rule in the state.

Addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa' election meeting in Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district on Tuesday, Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked for one chance to rule, and this should be his last chance too.

“Politics is not new to me. The state went out of track and there is the need to bring back normalcy here,’’ Naidu told the crowd.

He said power tariff has increased manifold and in the name of prohibition, the YSRC government began selling cheap and adulterated liquor that affcted the lives of the poor people.

Stating that ganja smuggling has increased in AP in the last five years, Naidu said after forming the next government, he would deal with the drugs with an iron hand. Whoever sells ganja would be dealt firmly, Naidu warned.

Recalling the contribution of the TD, the former chief minister said women universities were started by him in AP so as to increase the literacy rate among the women and it was TD which gave opportunities to women in politics.

Earlier, he addressed a women’s meeting in Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district and interacted with women by answering their questions on various issues and explaining to them the plans the TD has after forming the next government.

Naidu promised to establish one mandal parishad school for every km, one zilla parishad high school for every three km, and one junior college for every 10 km for girl child education. He also pledged to provide interest-free loans up to Rs10 lakh and 11 types of free medical examinations for women.

The TD chief also promised to provide free travel facility for women in RTC, free cooking gas to 60 lakh people, baby kits to newborn babies etc. He also announced a special programme to make every woman a millionaire and promised to build roads under the PPP system to collect tax.