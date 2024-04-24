Vote for Modi, Says Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said, on Wednesday that the ensuing elections will determine the security of the nation and the future of our children. He urged the people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 May, citing his achievements, including the provision of free vaccines during the Covid pandemic and the distribution of five kilogrammes of rice to the underprivileged.

Addressing a gathering in Jubilee Hills, he highlighted the Modi government’s initiatives such as opening free bank accounts, providing LPG cylinders, and offering medical coverage up to Rs 500,000 under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He also mentioned, that loans worth Rs 20 lakh are being offered self-help groups to encourage industrial setup.

Kishan Reddy credited Modi with ending female foeticide, saying, “The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has helped eradicate female foeticide.” He further noted that communal clashes and bomb blasts, prevalent during the previous Congress administration, are now things of the past. He expressed confidence that the development activities undertaken under Modi's leadership would continue.