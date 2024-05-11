Top
Vote for Congress To Develop Sec'bad, Says Danam

DC Correspondent
10 May 2024
Vote for Congress To Develop Sec’bad, Says Danam
Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender said on Friday the BJP is facing a huge anti-incumbency in the constituency as incumbent MP G. Kishan Reddy, who was also a Union minister, failed to do anything for people. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender said on Friday the BJP is facing a huge anti-incumbency in the constituency as incumbent MP G. Kishan Reddy, who was also a Union minister, failed to do anything for people.

He said people are also angry with the previous BRS government for neglecting Secunderabad in the last 10 years.

Danam said BRS Lok Sabha candidate T. Padma Rao Goud was elected as an MLA thrice from Secunderabad since 2014, but failed to deliver on his promises.

Addressing street corner meetings in the constituency on Friday, he said that the Congress will win the Secunderabad seat with a big majority this time as people were angry with both the BJP and the BRS.

He said the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. government will come to power at the Centre and urged people to vote for the Congress in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat to get more funds from both the state government and the Centre for the development of Secunderabad.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
