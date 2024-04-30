Vote for Congress in LS Elections for Protect Democracy: Bhatti Asks People

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday asked the people to vote for the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

Speaking at a meeting with Congress party leaders. Bhatti said that the BJP government was trying to weaken the democratic system and conspiracing to create division among the people in the name of religion.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of giving free hand to the Adani and Ambani groups to loot the wealth of the nation. “Rahul Gandhi walked from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to explain the failures of the Modi government to the people,” he said.

Referring indirectly to the comments made by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao during his road show at Khammam, the Congress leader said that the construction of pucca houses for poor and permanent measures to avoid the closure of hostels of the universities would be taken up by the state government after the completion of the code of conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that Khammam has been a stronghold of the Congress for the last 10 years due to the commitment of the party workers in the district. “The wave of the Congress would continue in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He asked the Congress rank and file to strive to make the party candidate for Khammam Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy win in the Lok Sabha elections with the highest majority.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy said he would spend more time serving the people of Khammam in the next five years, if he was voted to victory by the people of the Lok Sabha constituency in the elections.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary and District Congress Committee (DCC) president P. Durga Prasad also attended the meeting.