Vote for Congress for Overall Development of Kazipet: Kadiam Kavya

Warangal: BJP was creating rift among the people in the name of communal politics, and the saffron party has no right to seek votes from the people as it has done nothing for the Warangal, said Congress party MP candidate from Warangal seat, Dr. Kadiam Kavya, who was addressing an election meeting along with Warangal West MLA, Naini Rajendar Reddy, organized at Kazipet in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Furthermore, Kavya alleged that the Lok Sabha election for the Warangal parliamentary constituency will be fought between the Congress party’s efforts to “save the Constitution and the BJP’s divisive politics”.

Both the BRS and BJP showed discrimination towards Kazipet and did nothing for its development. If the Congress becomes victorious from the Warangal parliamentary seat, then steps would be taken for the establishment of a special bus-stand in Kazipet as well as completion of the Fathimanagar flyover as early as possible, she said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been giving special attention towards the development of tri-cities Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet, on the lines of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In coordination with seven Congress party MLAs, necessary steps will be taken for the implementation of the Master plan under GWMC limits.

After 35 years, a woman has got an opportunity to contest the parliamentary elections from the Warangal seat. “If people will bless me, then I will strive hard for all round development of the erstwhile Warangal district and for the establishment of Kazipet division and railway coach factory,” she assured.

People chose one hand (Congress party symbol) in the recently held assembly elections and they should now opt for another hand (read Congress symbol) in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Hence with "both the hands the people will clap" and then the BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh and the BRS candidate Sudheer Kumar will run away from Warangal, she appealed to voters.