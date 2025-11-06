Vote for Bright Future of Bihar: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for the state, and to protect their right to vote. The Congress general secretary made the remarks in a post on X soon after polling began for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"My dear brothers, sisters, mothers, and youth of Bihar! Today is the day to decide your future with your own hands. Come out in large numbers and participate in this grand festival of democracy," Priyanka Gandhi said in her post in Hindi.

"Vote for jobs, education, health, a bright future for Bihar, and to protect your democracy, the Constitution, and your right to vote," she said.

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.