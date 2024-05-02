Vote for AIMIM for 5th Time: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi exhorted voters to vote as this election is important and ask their friends also to vote. Everyone should take responsibility for five to ten houses and ensure they vote and defeat the party which wants to spoil amity among the people.

Addressing the people at Patelnagar in Goshamahal constituency, he said, “I hope the people will vote for the party for the fifth time. The BJP has been repeatedly saying that they will cross the 400 mark. If that happens the Constitution will be out of bounds for the dalits, Muslims. Many of their candidates have been saying that they will change the constitution. If they don’t change it they will target its basic structure and remove reservations for SC, ST and BC and Muslims.”

Questioning what he called the failure of Prime Minister Modi to protect our borders, he said, “China has occupied lakhs of acres of our territory and the SP of the Ladakh district had said this in the meeting in Modis’ presence. This government has left the youth jobless. They have been kept busy with hatred.”

Wading into the alliance in Andhra Pradesh he said, “Not just in Telangana people should vote against TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu. He does not have the guts to stand against Modi unlike YSRC chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who will stand for protecting the reservation of Muslims. So I appeal to everyone to vote for Jagan’s YSRC on May 13.”