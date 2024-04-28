Hyderabad: People must vote for the Congress in the May 13 elections so that the government in the state can offer more services, said Sri Ganesh, the Secunderabad Cantonment candidate from the Congress. He was speaking during a door-to-door campaign in the Assembly segment.

Ganesh visited Rasoolpura, double bedroom locality, Silver Compound, Ilai Masjid, 105 Road localities along with the local leaders and asked the people to support the Congress by electing him from the Secunderabad Cantonment segment and party Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate P. Suneetha Reddy.

Ganesh said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised several schemes before the Assembly elections which were now being implemented. The people must support Congress so that the state government would be empowered to offer more schemes.