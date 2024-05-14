Vizianagaram Villagers Beat Up Polling Officer

Visakhapatnam: Polling came to a halt for nearly two hours at Kotha Srirangarajapuram in Gajapatinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district on Monday after villagers beat up polling officer Rambabu accusing him of being biased towards Telugu Desam Party. Upon receiving a distress call, police arrived at the scene and restored order and polling. Polling had been peaceful in the other areas of Vizianagaram district. The polling percentage recorded in Vizianagaram district assembly constituencies had been 70.87 until 5 p.m.