Vizag will be major industrial hub, capital city of AP: Y.V. Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP and regional coordinator of north Andhra, Y.V Subba Reddy, said that in the coming years, Visakhapatnam would become an important city in south India in terms of attracting investments.

While addressing members of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Vizag branch, on Sunday, Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the party’s election manifesto announced that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital and he would be swearing-in as the chief minister. The Vizag will be the new seat of power in Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborating further, he said, “The chief minister is keen on developing Visakhapatnam as a major city in India. A Vision Document for Visakhapatnam has been released in this regard and the CM also made an announcement that he will start governing the state from here.’’

Much on the lines of Mumbai, the focus would be on developing Visakhapatnam as major industrial and commercial capital of the Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the city will be futuristic pharmaceuticals hub, said Subba Reddy.

Later, addressing the Reddy community in Gajuwaka, Subba Reddy said that the YSRC would become victorious in the upcoming state assembly polls, despite conspiracies hatched by the Opposition parties. The under privileged sections of society were immensely benefited by this government and more than one-and-a-half crore people were the beneficiaries of the social welfare schemes during the last five years, he said. The state will go to polls on May 13.

Appreciating the people of Gajuwaka, Subba Reddy said that this constituency was credited with defeating Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. On the other, education minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, said that Visakhapatnam city would be developed on the lines of Hyderabad and simultaneously other cities would also be given a facelift to augment the revenue of the state.

Furthermore, the minister said the lifestyle of the people would change once Visakhapatnam was made the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. Its connectivity with other cities in the country will also improve, once the Vizag is made the capital city. Praising the election manifesto, Satyanarayana said people will again repose faith in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government

MP candidate from Visakhapatnam, Botsa Jhansi, said she would be the voice of industrialists in the Parliament if she was elected. Speaking further, she said that Andhra Pradesh bagged top slot for the third consecutive time in a row for Ease of Doing Business. “Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been focusing on the development of Visakhapatnam and after elections the city will see a plethora of development work taking shape under the Vision Visakha,” she said.

Members of the CII Oyda Krishna Prasad, Grandhi Ramakrishna and G Sambasiva Rao and others forwarded some suggestions to Botsa Jhansi.