Vizag celebrates P.V. Narasimha Rao’s legacy

Visakhapatnam: Sunday witnessed a programme titled Four Good Words in Visakhapatnam welcoming the recent conferment of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, late Indian prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

The event acknowledged PV’s significant contributions to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Supreme Court Judge D.V.S.S. Somayajulu commended the then prime minister’s leadership during the tumultuous times. He underlined that Narasimha Rao empowered India both financially and technologically. In addition, PV’s visionary ideas shaped India’s global stature.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said the former prime minister had been akin to a laboratory. He innovatively managed various government departments while implementing the pivotal economic reforms.

Echoing these sentiments, PV’s grandson N.V. Subhash praised the former prime minister’s commitment to uplifting marginalised communities in politics.

Former Rajya Sabha member Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad hailed PV as a revered figure and a source of inspiration for the nation. Professors A. Prasanna Kumar and G.S.N. Raju extolled PV’s multifaceted contributions as an economist and a literary figure.

Various speakers emphasised on constructing memorials for P.V. Narasimha Rao in both the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.