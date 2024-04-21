Viveka case: Fighting for justice, not for property, says Sharmila

Kurnool:President of the state Congress party, YS Sharmila, criticised recent developments in the YS Viveka muder case and claimed that the “fight for justice by us” is not linked to any property dispute.



Sharmila cited the uncertainty faced by Viveka’s daughter Sunita and her children about their future amidst ongoing legal tussle.



Regarding the issue of her debts as disclosed in the present election affidavit, Sharmila criticised the unequal property rights for girl children and cited the practice of depriving them of their rightful inheritance.

She raised concern about the unfulfilled promises of the YSRC on the non-issuing of job notifications and flayed the state government for hiking charges for essential services like RTC and electricity.



The PCC chief referred to the “stark contrast” between promises of transforming Kurnool into a smart city and the reality of inadequate access to clean water, as well as the dragging of projects such as the Gundrevula irrigation project.



She said there was a lack of adequate infrastructure here to establish the judicial capital. She questioned the purpose behind organising events like Siddham and criticised the YSRC for its “failure” to deliver on its electoral promises.

