Vishweshwar Reddy Launches Praja Ashirwad Yatra in Chevella

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that successive governments have used Chevella only for sentimental purposes but ignored the development of the region, despite its proximity to the state capital.

Reddy is embarking on a 20-day ‘Praja Ashirwad Yatra’ hoping to cover the entire Lok Sabha segment limits after performing a special ‘mahasanklpam’ puja at Ammanpally Sita Rama temple in Shamshabad. The yatra, beginning before the Ugadi festival and going beyond Ram Navami, will traverse through the length and breadth of the Chevella constituency.

Reddy said “As an MP, I fought for the laying of new roads and a highway from Bijapur. The farmers in Chevella have been deprived of water and they are not even getting benefits after the Centre increased the MSP for crops. School buildings are in dilapidated conditions and people are not getting drinking water while power cuts have begun just as summer is peaking.” he said.

Party MLA from Kamareddy K. Venkata Ramana Reddy said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is on a promises spree, which will boomerang on him. The BJP will win Chevella with a record margin due to the clean image of Vishweshwar Reddy. The combination of Vishweshwar Reddy and Modi will usher in a sort of development that Chevella has never seen, he said.